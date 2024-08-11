Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 763.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,917 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

