Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 293.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIOV stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.