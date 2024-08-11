Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

