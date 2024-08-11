Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 269.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PDP stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.