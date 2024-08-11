Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 215.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $235.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.99. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

