Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Evergy were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 136.3% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 573,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 330,969 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Evergy stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.