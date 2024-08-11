Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1,653.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145,643 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 439,009 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.87 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

