Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 500.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.