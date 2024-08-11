Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 170.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $16,446,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 514,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

OHI opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.