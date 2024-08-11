Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 11,444 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Entegris were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.93 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

