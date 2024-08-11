Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 20,234 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after acquiring an additional 257,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 409,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTD stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $283.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

