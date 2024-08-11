Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 27,079 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.32% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GEMD opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

