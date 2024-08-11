Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 37,484 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 455.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $52.52 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at $44,426,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.