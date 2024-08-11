Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 9,617 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of J stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

