Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 380.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.