Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $2.68 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.94 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

