Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $2.84 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

