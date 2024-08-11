Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 144,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.