Chardan Capital Trims Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Target Price to $6.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

