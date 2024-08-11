Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $191.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $239.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $200.97 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.