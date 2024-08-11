Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.28. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

