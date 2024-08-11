Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $290.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after acquiring an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

