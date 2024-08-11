Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.74. 3,769,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,335,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

