Christopher E. French Buys 6,500 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

