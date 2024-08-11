Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

CB stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.26. 958,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

