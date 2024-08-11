CIBC Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$15.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

