Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 119,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 73,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 12.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

