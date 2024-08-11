Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.85

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 652159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$615.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.09.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

