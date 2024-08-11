Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $744.02 and last traded at $748.30. Approximately 32,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 373,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $750.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.92.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $37,658,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.