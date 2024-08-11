Citigroup Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $288.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $219.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

