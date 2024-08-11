Citigroup Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

