CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.21 and last traded at $64.94. Approximately 212,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,369,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $926,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,292,000 after buying an additional 233,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

