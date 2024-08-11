Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.68

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.68 and traded as low as $39.33. Cogeco shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 450 shares.
Cogeco Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
