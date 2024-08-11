Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

RWL opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

