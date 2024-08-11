Comerica Bank Buys 4,361 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 590,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 206,537 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.75 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

