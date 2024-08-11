Comerica Bank Buys 5,676 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.