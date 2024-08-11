Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

