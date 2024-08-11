Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $29,984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AWR. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AWR opened at $80.88 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 18.85%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

