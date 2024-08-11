Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

