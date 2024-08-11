Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graham by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

GHC opened at $728.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $563.39 and a 12-month high of $822.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $731.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.