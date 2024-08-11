Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,179,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 253,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
ITM stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
