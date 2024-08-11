Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $348,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

