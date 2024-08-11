Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 7.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Trading Down 0.7 %

COHU stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.