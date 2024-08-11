Comerica Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

