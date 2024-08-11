Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,915,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 1,858,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

