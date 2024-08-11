Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

MHK stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.