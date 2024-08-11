Comerica Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,370,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $140.25.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

