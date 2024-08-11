Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858,030 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 515,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

