Comerica Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

