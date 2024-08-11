Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

